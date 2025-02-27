The one who was a chess world champion Boris Spasskiespecially for his duel with the American Bobby Fischer in 1972, in full cold war, He is dead at 88as reported on Thursday the Russian chess federation.

«A great personality has left, generations of chess players have studied and study their games and their work. It is a great loss for the country», Said the president of the Russian Chess Federation, Andrei Filatov, cited by the Tass agency.

Boris Spasski was born in 1937 in Leningrad (current San Petersburg) and was an early and especially skilled player. In 1969 world champion was proclaimedtitle that retained for three years.

In 1972 he played in Iceland a game that marked his life Before the American prodigy Bobby Fischerin a confrontation with evident east-west geopolitical load.









After the defeat, Spasski fell out of favor. He settled in 1976 in France after having married a gala woman of Russian origin. He obtained the country’s nationality two years later.

He did not regain the attention of the general public until many years later, when in 1992 he took place in Yugoslavia an unofficial rematch against Bobby Fischerthat defeated him again.

The last years of Spasski’s life were marked by a mysterious family conflict and his return to Russia. Suffered two brain attacksin 2006 and then in 2010, and disappeared two years after his French address to reappear in Moscow, where he was seen on visibly weakened television.