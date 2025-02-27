The champion of the Soviet chess world Borís Spasski, famous for his confrontation with the American Bobby Fischer in 1972, in the middle of the Cold War, has died this Thursday at age 88, as confirmed by the Russian chess federation.

“A great personality is gone, generations of chess players have studied and still study their games and their work. It is a great loss to the country, ”said the president of the Russian Chess Federation, Andreï Filatov, cited by the Russian news agency Tass.

Borís Spasski in 1992 AFP

Spasski was a great international teacher of Soviet chess, although nationalized French. Tenth world champion of chess in 1969 was proclaimed by defeating the Soviet Tigrán Petrosián.

Child prodigy of chess, became famous for his rivalry with the American Bobby Fischer. Although he made sufficient merits to go down in history as a great player, more than for his contribution to the development of chess, he was known for having been the player who lost with the American in the so -called “meeting of the century”, played in Reykiavik (Iceland) in 1972, in the middle of the cold war between the USSR and the US.