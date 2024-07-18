Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Boris Pistorius will receive much less money for the Bundeswehr in 2025 than he is demanding. Now the Defense Minister is even risking a dispute with Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.

Berlin – There is a lot of tension and excitement in political Berlin. This is nothing unusual ahead of the upcoming summer break. Political activity in the vibrant German capital never really comes to a standstill.

Boris Pistorius: Disagreement with Chancellor Olaf Scholz over Bundeswehr budget

The fact that there is conflict within the traffic light coalition has been part of the federal government ever since the SPD, Greens and FDP joined forces to form it. But the fact that the most popular politician in Germany, according to numerous surveys, is now seeking confrontation with the less popular head of government is new.

Specifically: Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is by no means satisfied with the 2025 federal budget, which was negotiated under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (also SPD). At a time when the war in Ukraine dominates foreign policy, the budget for the German armed forces is once again at stake.

Discussions about the Bundeswehr budget: Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (left) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD). © IMAGO / dts news agency

Federal budget for 2025: Boris Pistorius calls for more defense spending

In the same budget for 2025, worth a total of no less than 470 billion euros, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is continuing to press hard on the debt brake. This is clearly annoying Pistorius with regard to the defense budget. After all, the Russian regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin is stirring up trouble wherever it can. And finally, the Americans want to station their Tomahawk cruise missiles on German soil. Financed by Germany.

What all this means for the Berlin Social Democrats’ dispute: Pistorius is vehemently demanding an additional 6.5 billion euros for the defense budget of the German armed forces, consisting of the army, air force and navy. Instead, the 64-year-old from Lower Saxony is only to receive an additional 1.3 billion euros. According to the government’s draft, a total of 53.25 billion euros from the entire federal budget is earmarked for defense. But that is not enough for Pistorius, given the security policy challenges in the world.

Trouble in the traffic light coalition: Boris Pistorius wants more money for the Bundeswehr

“I have not given up on the goal of getting even more funds in the upcoming parliamentary process,” Pistorius told the newspapers Rheinische Post and General indicator: “I am sticking to my numbers so that the soldiers can meet the demands of the coming years in the interest of our collective security.”

Pistorius had previously described the fact that only 1.3 billion euros had been budgeted as “annoying”. The words had “had their effect”, said the defence minister, and calmed the situation: “As part of this federal government, I am not interested in provoking, but in making clear what I can achieve for the troops and the security of this country.” He now hopes that parliament will make adjustments in his favour during the final vote on the federal budget. His words are likely to have reached the Federal Chancellery nonetheless. (pm)