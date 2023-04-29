Home page politics

Before the controversial conference “Control migration, shape plurality”, Tübingen’s mayor Boris Palmer caused another scandal, also with a statement on the Jewish star.

Frankfurt – A conference entitled “Control migration, shape plurality” at the Goethe University was accompanied by protests and a counter-conference by the Asta. The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, and the psychologist Ahmad Mansour spoke at the controversial conference organized by the Global Islam Research Center.

Before Palmer caused a scandal during his presentationHow Recordings of demonstrators FR from IPPEN.MEDIA exist, prove. In the presence of a black student, he repeated the racist “N-word” several times. To the protesters’ shouts of “Nazis out!” he replies: “You judge people by a single word.” After a brief pause, Palmer added: “That’s nothing more than a Jewish star.” criticized for playing down the Holocaust – Palmer gave his lecture entitled “Memorandum for a different migration policy”. In the hall, Palmer used the N-word again – and was allowed to continue speaking. He defended himself by saying that context matters.

Conference at Goethe University: Boris Palmer causes a scandal

Even before this incident, the event had been criticized. It was not a “serious scientific conference,” said a statement from the Asta at the University of Frankfurt. In addition to ethnologist Susanne Schröter, who rejected all allegations, Mansour and Palmer, the deputy federal chairman of the German police union, Manuel Ostermann, also spoke there. The Global Islam Research Center – headed by Schröter – and the non-profit Hertie Foundation cooperated at the conference. It took place in the “Normative Orders” building on the Campus Westend.

Through its guests, the event helps spread “right-wing and populist narratives,” said Nabila Saya from Asta on Friday afternoon. The conference is “politically motivated” and there is no differentiated discussion of the issue of migration.

It is therefore important to Asta to also show the other side of science, said Saya. As an alternative, the Asta organized its own conference in the adjoining building under the title “Decriminalize migration, live plurality”. Scientists and activists spoke there. In the morning there was a demonstration by students in front of the event location. This was organized by the left university group SDS. According to a police officer, the rally passed peacefully without incident. About 50 people took part. To ensure security, the police were on site with several patrols. (Michael Theil)

