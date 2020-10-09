Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) had made police data on criminal asylum seekers available to the social authorities in his city. But then the data protection officer prohibited this. Now Palmer is calling on Interior Minister Seehofer (CSU) to act.

B.oris Palmer doesn’t give up. On Monday, the data protection officer of the state of Baden-Württemberg had forbidden the city of Tübingen, and thus the mayor of the Greens, Palmer, from forwarding police data on criminal asylum seekers to the social authorities. Palmer now wants to request Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to enable access to the data again with a regulation.

In an interview with WELT, Palmer argues: “Social workers need to know when their clients get on the wrong track.” When asylum seekers are responsible for “knife attacks or fights and a few days later” sit across from a social worker to, for example, fill out an “application for improved financial support.” “, The official must be informed about the criminal history.

That is why Tübingen has so far made “structured information” from the police about violent asylum seekers available not only to the immigration authorities, but also to the social welfare authorities. In practice, it looked like that the information provided by the police was given after the respective name, “as soon as the crime in question gives rise to fear that this suspect might show a willingness to use violence”.

This made it easier for the authorities to proceed: if a client threatened someone with a knife, for example, “from that moment on, counseling sessions were only carried out with two employees in the room”.

The possibility of intervention is just as important as the security aspect: “What is the point of social work if it cannot prevent people on the wrong track from committing further crimes?” Said Palmer in an interview with WELT editor-in-chief Dagmar Rosenfeld in Gabor Steingarts “Morning Briefing”.

The mayor said that he would follow the decision of the data protection officer and not appeal against it. The data protection officer had justified the ban by stating that the police data were collected strictly for a specific purpose. That is why the immigration authorities can have access to it, because criminal acts can lead to the withdrawal of the residence permit, for example – but not the social welfare authorities.

But Palmer wants to try another way to return to the previous practice in Tübingen: In fact, next week he will request the Federal Minister of the Interior Seehofer with a letter “to clarify by means of an ordinance that the earmarking also includes the asylum procedure and asylum care”. “The social authority with its asylum seeker assistance needs the information just like the immigration authority” so that they can help a refugee on the wrong track in good time and protect their employees.

Palmer’s position is also receiving support from the Union. Mathias Middelberg (CDU), the domestic political spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, told WELT: “At least if serious criminal offenses are suspected, a social worker should be allowed to know about the fact that criminal proceedings are in progress. Only in this way can he work successfully and, in case of doubt, protect himself. In this case, that is more important than data protection. “