Home page politics

Split

Palmer wants to take a break after his controversial statements in Frankfurt am Main. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Boris Palmer has resigned from the Greens. Palmer is mayor of Tübingen. His party membership was currently dormant.

Berlin/Stuttgart – The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, has resigned from the Greens. The state party announced this on Monday in Stuttgart. Palmer confirmed the exit to the German Press Agency. dpa