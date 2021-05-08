NAfter another scandal over statements by the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, the Greens want to expel him from the party. At the state party conference in Baden-Württemberg on Saturday, 161 delegates voted for an expulsion procedure, 44 against, and 8 abstained. “The time is ripe for it. Because the measure is full, ”said Green Country Manager Oliver Hildenbrand in Stuttgart. The Tübingen mayor ensures with “staged taboo breaks” for a polarization of the public debate.

Palmer had previously caused outrage on Facebook with statements about former national soccer player Dennis Aogo. In the course of the discussion on Friday, Palmer used a racist and obscene term from a quote attributed to Aogo and commented, obviously ironic: “The Aogo is a bad racist.” As a justification, he referred to an unverified Facebook comment in which without anyone Evidence had been alleged that Aogo had used the N-word for himself. The term N-word is used today to describe a racist term used for black people.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann criticized Palmer harshly. “You just can’t make statements like that. That just doesn’t work, ”said the green head of government on Saturday on the sidelines of the state party conference in Stuttgart. “I also find it unworthy of a mayor to constantly polarize with provocations.” The Tübingen mayor is a “professional” who must know: “Irony never works in politics.”

Palmer himself stated in a long Facebook statement on Saturday that he had exaggerated a debate with the stylistic device of irony into the grotesque. Before the vote, the Tübingen mayor asked for a counter-speech to the party congress and declared that it was “baseless and absurd allegations”. The point here is to silence dissenting voices. “Therefore I cannot and will not withdraw.” However, he recommended that the party congress approve the motion for an expulsion procedure. Then he finally had the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations. In an article for “Welt am Sonntag”, Palmer wrote: “I can never accept ostracism and the annihilation of existence because of an allegedly wrong choice of words. That damages the core of liberal democracy. “

The state party had already suggested Palmer’s exit in May 2020 and threatened him with an expulsion procedure. Even then, Palmer had caused outrage several times with provocative statements, including a sentence about dealing with corona patients. “We may be saving people in Germany who would be dead in six months anyway,” he said in an interview at the time.

After Palmer’s most recent remarks, calls were again made to draw conclusions. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil called on the Greens on Saturday to exclude Palmer from the party. Klingbeil told the German Press Agency that he had long been a repeat offender with his failures. “His behavior cannot remain without consequences from Ms. Baerbock and the green party leadership.”

<br />



Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday morning via Twitter: “Boris #Palmer’s statement is racist and repulsive. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever new provocations that exclude and hurt people. Boris Palmer has therefore lost our political support. After the new incident, our state and federal committees will discuss the corresponding consequences, including exclusion procedures. “

On Friday, under the heading “@Cancel Culture”, Palmer initially regretted that the former national player Aogo will no longer appear as an expert on Sky TV after a verbal misstep. Previously, ex-national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had asked in a short message whether Dennis Aogo was a “quota black” and was then kicked out of Hertha BSC. Palmer wrote: “Lehmann gone. Aogo gone. Is the world better now? A private message and a thoughtless formulation, two athletes disappear from the scene. ”In the comments, the discussion unfolded in which Palmer used a vulgar variant of the N-word from an unproven alleged quote from Aogo.

“To associate my criticism of Aogo and Lehmann’s ban on appearing with racism is as absurd as declaring Dennis Aogo a” bad racist “because racist statements are put into his mouth on the Internet,” Palmer said on Saturday. He told the “Bild” that he himself had doubts about the authenticity of the alleged Aogo quote in which the N word was originally used. “Of course, it was clear to me that the Facebook allegations against Aogo that I alluded to were very likely a fake.”