IIn nine days, the prime ministers will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin for the refugee summit. The fact that it is necessary is due to tangible problems in the countries. The federal government decides on refugee policy, but the accommodation, care and integration of those seeking protection is done in the municipalities.

And there, at the lowest level, the actors in Berlin feel left alone, as fire letters from various Hessian districts reveal. There is a lack of money, staff and above all a perspective to be able to continue to provide adequate help to the refugees.

How solutions to this conflict could look like was discussed at a migration conference in Frankfurt initiated by the ethnologist Susanne Schröter and the Hertie Foundation. But in the criticism of the appearance of the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer (dormant membership of the Greens), these ideas were lost. Palmer, who caused an uproar with verbal gaffes, did the conference’s cause a disservice and disavowed Schröter.

That Palmer's choice of words was provocative and offensive is undisputed. However, making racist statements before entering an event that critics had previously branded as racist is not to be outdone in terms of stupidity.







Apparently Palmer likes the role of the enfant terrible so much that he doesn’t want to go without an exchange of blows. He will have to bear the consequences of his behavior: Anyone who invites Palmer in the future must expect the mayor of Tübingen to focus media attention on himself.

What is becoming less of a focus are the contents of the migration conference, which no one has specifically criticized so far. Ten other speakers were invited to illuminate the challenges facing immigration policy in Germany from a variety of practical and scientific perspectives.

Be it integration in schools that lack teachers, authorities that are hopelessly overwhelmed when it comes to processing asylum applications, or how migration can be made fairer than before, since it is almost exclusively young men who dare the dangerous illegal journey to Europe can. These topics must be discussed so that answers can be found to urgent questions from the municipalities. Credit goes to the conference organizers for addressing this.