From: Kristina Geldt

For Palmer, the exit of the Green Youth board is good news. He considers it a step that gives hope for the Greens.

Tübingen – Former Green Party member and mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, left the party with a bang in May 2023. By using the N-word several times and making a statement relativizing the Holocaust, he caused a controversy that ultimately led him to take the step. Now news about his former party is piling up with the resignation of the Green Party executive board and the withdrawal of the Green Youth executive board. The latter announced that it wanted to set up a new left-wing youth association. A fact that pleases the 52-year-old.

Former party member Palmer is pleased about the exit of the Green Youth board

He had actually decided to remain silent about his former party, Palmer writes in a post on FacebookBut the founding of a new left-wing youth movement gives him “a need for discussion”. He considers this decision to be “a historically correct step that gives me great hope for the Greens.”

According to Palmer, the Greens have “experienced a hostile takeover from within” over the past decade. A “woke movement”, as the ex-Green calls it, wanted to transform the party into a left-wing party. “It is enough to have a left-wing party that is quarreling in the classic manner until it is below five percent,” he adds.

Tübingen’s mayor Boris Palmer left the Green Party in 2023 after a controversy. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

“Completely in the wrong place”: Young politicians made the right decision, according to Palmer

The ten board members of the Green Youth addressed a letter to the outgoing party executive and the chairmen of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag. According to several media reports, they wrote that the substantive and strategic ideas between the Greens and the youth organization have diverged more and more in recent years. And that they “believe that in the medium term there will be no majority in the party for a class-oriented policy that focuses on social issues and shows prospects for a fundamentally different economic system,” the letter states.

Palmer agrees with this statement. However, he welcomes the consequences of the exit for the Green Party rather than the content of the letter. “Anyone who wants to make politics against the economy and with Marx’s theories is simply in the wrong place with a Green Party,” he writes. The climate issue can therefore only be solved “if the economy successfully manages decarbonization. That’s why it’s good when young class warriors start their own project and free the green project of ideological ballast.”

“Not realistic”: Party members also react to the exit

Green Party member of parliament Renate Künast also welcomes the move by the former board of the youth organization and fires against the youth association. rbb-Inforadio she said that she was not surprised by the exit and “I am not crying about it either”. In her opinion, they are “not realistic”. There are many young people who can now perhaps get involved more freely with the Greens.

However, the chairwoman of the Green parliamentary group, Katharina Dröge, sees things differently. She said in German Radiothat she would have advised the young politicians to stay and promote a different policy. “But that is now the decision of young people and that is how it is.” However, the “Last Generation” is praising the exit. (gel)