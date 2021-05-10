ofFelix Durach shut down

Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer admits mistakes with a view to his Facebook comment and at the same time attacks the party leadership of the Greens.

Tübingen – After his verbal derailments last weekend, Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer is facing an uncertain future within his party. After the party leadership of the Greens, above all Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, spoke out in favor of expelling the 48-year-old, Palmer’s regional association initiated the expulsion process at the weekend.

Boris Palmer: Tübingen’s mayor admits errors after Aogo comment

Palmer himself has meanwhile compared to the picture-Newspaper Acknowledged errors in his actions. “Of course it would have been wiser not to post it at all,” admitted the mayor of Tübingen, looking at his provocative Facebook post. “But that’s not the point,” said the still-Green politician.

Last week, the 48-year-old got involved in a debate about former soccer professionals Dennis Aogo and Jens Lehmann, who were dropped as TV experts due to verbal derailments. Palmer then called Aogo a “bad racist” and insulted him racially. Shortly after his posting, the Tübingen mayor referred to the fact that his comment was “the most obvious irony taken to extremes”.

Boris Palmer: “Dangerous tendencies” within the party leadership

Despite his admission of a mistake, Boris Palmer also hands out against his own party leadership. “I always welcome arguments in the matter, I defend myself against the exclusion and denunciation,” states the 48-year-old and describes the events surrounding himself as a “prime example of cancel culture”. According to Palmer, the party leadership is responsible for this. “Sections of the party’s political leadership have committed themselves to left-wing identity politics,” the OB continues, describing the events of the past few days as “dangerous trends.”

With a view to his political future, however, Palmer, who has been Lord Mayor of Tübingen since 2007, remains relaxed. The 48-year-old, who received 61.7 percent of the vote in the first round of his last re-election in 2015, sees the base of his supporters in Tübingen still behind him. According to his own statements, he has no reason to look for an alternative to the Greens.

Palmer is relaxed about party exclusion proceedings

Palmer is also confident about the exclusion proceedings against himself. “I am sure that the arbitration tribunal will acquit me. I am being reproached for turning my intentions into the opposite. ”That is why the 48-year-old spoke out in favor of this“ constitutional procedure ”. (fd)

