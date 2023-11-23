Solovyov reported the death of military correspondent Maksudov, who was wounded in a UAV attack the day before

Rossiya 24 correspondent Boris Maksudov died due to injuries received as a result of a drone strike in the Zaporozhye region. After being evacuated to a medical facility, Maksudov’s condition deteriorated sharply. Journalist Vladimir Solovyov reported this live. He also said that Maksudov worked in the special military operation (SVO) zone from the first days and repeatedly filmed reports from Donetsk.

Journalists filmed a report at Russian military positions in Zaporozhye

VGTRK published a video showing the wounded Maksudov being carried on a stretcher; first aid was provided to him on the spot. As the journalists walked across the field, the military correspondent recorded a short video in which he spoke about what was happening.

Everything is clearly visible and can be shot through, especially from the sky. We are lucky that the sky is now overcast. But no one guarantees, of course, that drones don’t fly here. See also "Nuclear weapons if we are attacked". North Korea, Kim Jong Un like Putin Boris Maksudovmilitary correspondent of VGTRK

According to journalists who worked in the SVO zone with Maksudov, drones attacked the group after filming. “The guys left their positions and fired at them twice with an interval of several minutes. The drones dropped ammunition from an underbarrel grenade launcher,” the report says.

Baza edition with reference to sources reportsthat on the afternoon of November 22, Maksudov was filming near the village of Mirny when an explosive device was dropped from a drone. Mash clarifiesthat the journalist was filming a report about the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment. The military correspondent received shrapnel wounds, open fractures of the limbs, and his fingers were torn off. Maksudov was taken to a military hospital in Tokmak, from where they decided to transfer him to Dzhankoy at night. However, despite the efforts of doctors, he died on the way.

Photo: Alexey Konovalov / TASS

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a group of journalists

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on November 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a group of Russian journalists with fragmentation ammunition from an unmanned aerial vehicle who were preparing material about the shelling of settlements in the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The department also stated that as a result of the attack, Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya-24 TV channel, was injured; it was noted that he was evacuated to a medical facility of the Russian Ministry of Defense. “There is no threat to his life. Boris Maksudov was provided with all the necessary medical care,” the message said.