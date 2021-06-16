If Boris Johnson’s environment thought he had weathered the Dominic Cummings storm, the former star adviser to the prime minister and Brexit ideologue has shown on Wednesday that he still has enough ammunition to cause more damage. Cummings has posted exchanges of wasap with Johnson in which the former adviser warned the prime minister of what he considered the failures of his health minister. “We have stayed in about 5,000 or 7,000 tests and MH [iniciales de Matt Hancock, ministro de Sanidad británico] He said today that he is ‘skeptical’ that we will reach 10,000 on Monday, when he had said that ‘sure’ we would reach them on Tuesday, “read a message from the advisor to Johnson at the end of March. “This implies that tens of thousands of health workers will not be able to go to their jobs in the next three weeks, which will be critical. Apart from my insistence that tests are an essential route of the escape plan, ”he warns. Johnson responds: “A total fucking worthless [Totally fucking hopeless]“. The British Prime Minister adds in his message: “I can’t stop thinking about removing Hancock from the middle and replacing him with Gove [Michael Gove, el actual jefe de Gabinete, un cargo equivalente al del ministro de la Presidencia español]”. It would be, according to Cummings, the obvious demonstration that Johnson was aware of the errors of his Minister of Health.

All members of the Government, starting with Johnson himself, have effusively defended Hancock to try to weather the storm. At the same time, the Downing Street communication team has dedicated itself to denigrating in the media a character, Cummings, who provokes a notable rejection for his surly, eccentric and arrogant character. His appearance to justify a trip to the countryside, along with his wife and son, in the middle of the first wave of covid-19 only managed to further irritate public opinion. He resisted something as simple as apologizing.

The conflict is long overdue. At the end of May, Cummings appeared before a parliamentary commission to reveal the disastrous management of Downing Street during the first months of the pandemic. The most powerful man in the Johnson administration early in the term had ended up walking out the back door, defeated by his internal enemies, and left to fend for himself. Johnson’s current wife, Carrie Symonds, successfully led a revolt against the despotic ways of the advisor. Cummings calmly prepared his revenge and left the deputies speechless when he described in his appearance a prime minister who refused to admit the seriousness of the threat, and above all, when describing the health minister as a trickster and incompetent, “a liar that he should have already been fired at least 15 or 20 times ”.

Hancock appeared before the parliamentary committee and was defiant. He denied all of Cummings’ claims and challenged him to prove with documents everything he was accused of. The commission demanded the former adviser to deliver the evidence corresponding to the serious accusations he had made. Although he promised to do so, he has decided to be the one who manages the times of his revenge, with a new round of incriminating documents that he is responsible for announcing through his personal Twitter account.

The successful vaccination campaign in the United Kingdom, which has already immunized 57% of the population with double doses, and the prospect of light at the end of the tunnel, played in favor of Hancock, who managed to defend himself against the accusations with half excuses and a semblance of honesty in their mistakes. Which basically consisted of two: the inability to implement a test system for locating and tracking contagions during the first months of the pandemic, and the tragic decision to forward to residences the elderly diagnosed with covid-19 in the hospitals.

The former adviser, for his part, does not give up on his strategy. In a post in Substack, an internet platform that allows the publication of newsletters and manages reader pay, he wrote: “Hancock currently has direct responsibility for sensitive issues such as new variants. [del virus] or the management of residences. Keeping such a minister in a key position of responsibility is a guarantee of disaster. In order to defend public safety, it is urgent that he be removed from office ”.