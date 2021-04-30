The leak of the text messages that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and businessman James Dyson exchanged at the beginning of the pandemic highlighted the joy with which the conservative politician distributes his mobile number among friends and allies. The matter has become a matter of national security when it became known this Friday that telephone access to the prime minister was available to anyone who had tracked him on the internet during the last 15 years, according to the BBC. In 2006, Johnson was the Education Spokesperson for the then Conservative Opposition, and an MP for the Henley constituency. He participated in a colloquium organized by a think tank, which then distributed a press release with the personal data of the politician, for whom he wished further information. The UK celebrity gossip website Popbitch this week remembered the episode and suggested in this way that it was possible to track the aforementioned note on the networks.

The Downing Street team recently admitted that the Prime Minister had refused to change his mobile number and that he had the same number even before his tenure as Mayor of London, which began in 2008. The Chief of Staff and senior official at the helm of the British Civil Administration, Simon Case, tried unsuccessfully to convince him a few months ago to get rid of a phone that was already within the reach of too many people, according to The Daily Telegraph. Labor MP Rachel Hopkins, a spokeswoman for her party on the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, had already questioned Johnson’s easy access in the House of Commons, and this Friday she pointed out the “obvious security and safety risks. influence peddling, as well as possible blackmail ”, which would be such lightness.

Several British media have tried to call the number in the last hours, without success. The device is turned off, and the only option allowed is to send text messages. Downing Street has not wanted, until now, to confirm or deny the news. The Secretary of State for the Interior, Victoria Atkins, has assured that Johnson “knows better than anyone his responsibilities in matters of national security”, while he has attacked the public media corporation for airing the news: “I am somewhat surprised that that a national station finds it correct to publish the fact that the mobile phone number circulates on the internet, if it really is so, “Atkins said. Economy Minister Rishi Sunak has tried to deflect the possible seriousness of the matter with praise for his boss’s social demeanor: “Part of what makes this prime minister so special is that he is an incredibly accessible person. You see it when it goes out. People feel close to him, they want to talk to him and tell him what they think ”, said Sunak during an electoral event in the town of Hartlepool.

Someone more expert in this matter as delicate as Peter Ricketts, who was National Security Advisor to the then Prime Minister, David Cameron, for two years, has assured on Radio 4, of the BBC, that what is known is something more than a new mess Johnson, and it could have serious repercussions. “Thousands of people have been able to get that number, and that will have given privileged access to someone who is no longer a simple MP for Henley but the prime minister of the country.” Ricketts pointed out that it has always been a basic rule of caution that any new head of government should change devices and numbers when entering Downing Street.

What in other circumstances would have been a new anecdote of Johnson’s absurd way of doing politics, acquires another relevance in the light of the latest known scandals surrounding his government, and the leak war unleashed between the prime minister and his former advisor, Dominic Cummings.

First were the text messages that Cameron himself sent, without the slightest prudence, to various members of the Government to favor the interests of the bankrupt financial company Greensill. Its publication put white on black the supposed favoritism with which Downing Street operated when closing contracts. Immediately, the exchanges between Johnson and the pro-Brexit businessman, James Dyson, were known at the beginning of the pandemic. The billionaire inventor of the revolutionary vacuum cleaners, who had relocated his company to Singapore, demanded favorable tax treatment from the prime minister in exchange for the manufacture of artificial respirators that UK hospitals desperately needed at the time. “I’ll fix it,” Johnson replied in one of his messages.

The error of the politician was to personally accuse of the leaks, through calls to various media, Cummings, who had abruptly left Downing Street last November due to his confrontations with the current partner of the prime minister, Carrie Symonds. The storm unleashed 24 hours later, with a statement that the adviser published on his personal blog, in which he pointed to behavior of doubtful legality on the part of Johnson. Specifically, he claimed that he advised him to give up the idea of ​​redecorating his private Downing Street residence through private donations. The warning reached deaf ears, and this Thursday the Electoral Commission of the United Kingdom has opened an investigation before the solid indications that they had committed “some crime or crimes” in the financing of the new interior design of the house.

All this noise comes a few days after municipal elections are held throughout the United Kingdom, on May 6, although the latest poll, carried out by YouGov for the diary The Times, gives the Conservatives an 11-point overall advantage over Labor.