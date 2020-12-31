The United Kingdom already counts the hours to leave the European Union. At midnight on Thursday, the regulatory ties it had with its continental partners will come to an end after almost half a century. This will fulfill the great objective of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who will surely celebrate the event for which he has fought so much.

However, the joy of the head of the British Government will not be shared by all the citizens of the United Kingdom. And some of them are directly related to Boris Johnson. This is the case of the prime minister’s father, who has publicly announced his intention to obtain French citizenship in order to maintain “a link” with the European Union.

“If I understood correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French, as was her grandfather. For me, it is a question of reclaiming what I already have and therefore I am very happy “Stanley Johnson explained in French on RTL radio.

“I will always be European, that’s for sure. We cannot tell the English ‘they are not European’. Europe is more than the common market, it is more than the European Union”, added the father of Boris Johnson, who was one of the first British officials in Brussels, a member of the European Parliament and the Commission, as detailed by AFP.

Maximum daily cases

As the United Kingdom prepares to start the new era of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated on its territory. In the last day the country has registered 55,892 new cases, a figure that represents its maximum daily since the beginning of the crisis, and 964 deaths in 24 hours.

Concern continues to grow among health authorities due to the increase in cases that is occurring after the detection of a new virus strain whose transmission capacity can be up to 70% higher than the previous one.