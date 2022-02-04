Home page politics

The British Prime Minister is currently dealing with a lot of criticism © Tolga Akmen / dpa

Critics of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have vented their anger at the “Partygate” affair in a vote.

Southend-on-Sea – Critics of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have vented their anger at the “Partygate” affair in a vote. Only 24 per cent of eligible voters turned out in the general election in the city of Southend. They cast 1084 invalid votes – that was about every 15th ballot and more than the second-placed candidate received. As the PA news agency reported on Friday, many of these ballots were written with criticism and abuse against Johnson.

Johnson’s conservative party friend Anna Firth won the vote unchallenged with 86 percent of the vote. In view of the circumstances, the media spoke of another severe setback for the prime minister.

The main opposition parties Labor and Liberal Democrats had not put forward their own candidates. According to their own statements, they showed their respect for the previous Tory mandate holder David Amess, who was stabbed to death in October 2021. He is now followed by Firth into Parliament.

Johnson has been under a lot of pressure for weeks because of the “Partygate” affair about lockdown celebrations in Downing Street. An internal investigation speaks of management failure. The opposition and increasingly Conservative MPs are calling for Johnson’s resignation. (dpa)