British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from attending the funeral of Prince Philip next Saturday, whose capacity will be limited by restrictions against the coronavirus, to allow more members of the royal family to be present.

A spokesperson for Downing street announced that Johnson will act “in the best interests of the royal house,” so “to accommodate as many family members as possible, will not attend” to the ceremony.

The restrictions due to the pandemic in the United Kingdom limit the number of people who can be present at funerals to 30, so the funerals that will take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday the 17th will be on a reduced scale.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Reuters photo

According to the consignment by the EFE agency, Before the ceremony, there will be no wake or public processions., in line with the wishes expressed by the husband of Elizabeth II, who died this Friday at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace has advanced that Prince Harry will be among the relatives present at the ceremony, but not his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, who due to her pregnancy has received medical advice not to travel from the United States.

This Sunday, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate a mass in memory of Prince Philip at Canterbury Cathedral (southeast England).

Until next April 18, one day after the funeral, the United Kingdom will remain in a period of official mourning, in which the flags will be half up, the presenters of the main British channels will wear black and Parliament will refrain from passing laws.

The Government also does not plan to make relevant announcements of new measures, while the ministers suspended all their interviews with the media, as well as regular press conferences to report on measures against the coronavirus pandemic.