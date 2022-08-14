Former British Prime Minister Johnson spends holidays in the town of Nea Makri in Greece

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation in early July, went on vacation and spends his holidays in Greece. This publication reports protothema.grwho posted a video showing the politician.

Related materials:

The footage is said to have been taken in a supermarket in the town of Nea Makri in East Attica. The publication notes that the presence of the politician was immediately noticed by other buyers who filmed him. One of the women greeted Johnson, who reciprocated.

In addition, his wife Kerry Simmonds, as well as several security guards, turned out to be in the frame. “The British prime minister in a jacket without a tie was shopping at a local supermarket and, according to protothema.gr, tried to ask in broken Greek if there was half-skimmed milk. Boris Johnson paid for groceries, got out and got into one of the cars that were waiting for him near the supermarket, ”the media reported. In addition, soon one of the local residents posted on his page a photo of Johnson and his wife near the refrigerator with beer.

The politician himself did not announce that he had gone on vacation.