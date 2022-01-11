Boris Johnson under fire again for organizing drinks during lockdown

British police will investigate another staff meeting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have organized during the first lockdown in the spring of 2020. About 40 people were said to have attended, including Johnson and his wife. TV channel ITV brought Monday an email to the outside which would have been sent out at the time as an invitation to the drink. Reports of three previous meetings organized by Johnson’s government are already being investigated by a committee set up specifically for the purpose.

The email, titled “Distance Drinks!”, states that staffers have had “an incredibly busy period,” so it would be good to “make the most of the good weather.” So “a few distant drinks in the garden at No10 Downing Street, tonight.” “Bring your own booze!” A former adviser to Johnson, Dominic Cummings, wrote Friday: in his blog for the first time about the existence of an invitation ‘for a drink on 20 May 2020’. At that time, Britons were allowed to gather outside with a maximum of one other person, to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

A British commission of inquiry is already looking at three parties that, with Johnson’s knowledge, would have taken place in the run-up to Christmas 2020. On November 27 that year there would have been a drink, at which Johnson gave a speech. On December 10, the Ministry of Education held a meeting to thank workers for their hard work during the pandemic. A “Downing Street Christmas” is said to have taken place on December 18, writes including the network BBC. It is not yet clear whether the committee will also investigate reports about this fourth meeting.