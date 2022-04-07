UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that transgender women “should not” compete in women’s sport.

“Biological men should not compete in women’s sporting events. It may be a controversial opinion, but it makes sense to me,” express

Johnson, to the media, on a visit to a hospital in England.

Johnson’s position on ‘trans’ athletes

The controversial British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

“I also believe that women should have spaces, whether in hospitals, prisons or locker rooms, dedicated solely to women. If this puts me in conflict with someone, we will have to work on it. This is not to say that I don’t support people who want to change their gender. It is vital that we give these people the utmost love and support.”complemented the prime minister in his message this Wednesday.

The controversial statements come after transgender British cyclist Emily Bridges was denied entry to the national championships this weekend.where he could have competed, among other stars, with the five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

The British cycling federation reported that the International Cycling Union (UCI) suspended its participation because these championships distribute points for the international ranking and that, in order to compete in the test, you need permission to also participate in international competitions, something that is found ” in process”.

*With EFE