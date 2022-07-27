The British Prime Minister will resign as UK Prime Minister on September 6, which would give him some time to rest before taking up his potential new position. In order to become Secretary General of NATO, he would also have to resign as a British Member of Parliament.

Stoltenberg is expected to step down from his position in September next year. Originally it was supposed to be this year, but the transfer was postponed due to the war in Ukraine. His successor will be unanimously elected by all NATO members. There is a fear of a veto against Johnson, especially from the French corner.

Johnson himself will not comment on his ambitions for the time being, but the chance that Stoltenberg’s successor will become a Brit is not inconceivable. The United States is not a fan of a candidate from the European Union, because of the EU’s burgeoning plans to launch a European army.

The United Kingdom is also a good option for the Baltic states. Johnson’s star has risen internationally through his efforts to help build an international coalition against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His explicit support for Ukraine also did not go unnoticed.

However, there are other Britons in the running. The names of former Prime Ministers Theresa May and David Cameron are also doing the rounds, as is Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. The most recent British NATO boss – between 1999 and 2004 – was Lord George Robertson, former Labor Secretary of Defense.