Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson told the parliamentary commission investigating Partygate, the scandal of parties at the official residence of Downing Street during the pandemic, this Wednesday (22), that he did not lie to Parliament when he said at the time that the anti-Covid measures in force had been followed.

“I did not lie to Parliament,” Johnson bluntly declared at the beginning of his testimony before the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which seeks to clarify whether the conservative politician deliberately misled the House about the parties that took place in his office during the pandemic.

After swearing on the Bible, the former leader of the Conservative Party reiterated that he took “all responsibility” for what happened and that everything he said to the House at the time was in “good faith”.

In his testimony, Johnson said he was aware that the committee’s purpose was “to find out whether or not I lied to Parliament, whether I deliberately misled my colleagues and the country about what I knew and believed about those meetings when I said that the rules and guidelines in number 10 [de Downing Street, residência oficial dos premiês

britânicos]”.

“I’m here to say frankly that I didn’t lie (…). When these statements were made, they were made in good faith and based on what I knew and honestly believed at the time,” she added.

In addition, he accused the commission investigating him of not having made public the evidence that, in his view, would exonerate him from the charges, which he considered “manifestly unfair”.

On the offensive from the beginning of his testimony, Johnson considered that if it had been “obvious” to him that the rules of social distancing were violated in those meetings – as the committee judged in its preliminary conclusions -, it would also have been for the others present at them, “including the current Prime Minister,” Rishi Sunak, who was then Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The commission’s chairman, Harriet Harman, said at the start of the session that its aim was to decide whether Johnson misled the House of Commons, whether he committed contempt and whether it was intentional or reckless.

Harman pointed out that deceiving the House may seem like a technical problem, but it is a matter of great importance.

Johnson stepped down on September 6 last year in the wake of the scandal, after being fined by police and after civil servant Sue Gray released her independent report on Partygate, which criticized parties and excessive drinking in the home. official.

The testimony of the former Chief Executive of the United Kingdom is relevant because his political future may depend on the conclusions of the commission’s deputies.

If Johnson is found to have knowingly lied, the committee’s MPs may recommend that he be suspended from the House of Commons, which he serves as an MP for the constituency of Uxbridge (northwest London).