Boris Johnson will not run for Prime Minister again. © Chris Radburn/PA/AP/dpa

Boris Johnson will not run for the post of British Prime Minister. The ex-government announced on Sunday.

London – Great Britain is without a head of government. After Liz Truss left office after just 44 days, the UK needs a new Prime Minister. But Boris Johnson won’t. The former prime minister announced this on Sunday evening. He had previously considered a comeback.

No Johnson comeback: “I would have a good chance of success”

He will not run for office, Johnson said. Although he has the necessary support in the Conservative Tory faction: he has the backing of more than 100 MPs and can submit an application, Johnson said.

Commenting on his withdrawal, Johnson said: “I have a good chance of succeeding at grassroots level and could possibly be back in Downing Street on Friday.” However, he had come to the conclusion that this was not the right way to go. “You can’t govern effectively if you don’t have a united party in parliament.” Unfortunately, no agreement was reached with his rivals Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt. “I think I have a lot to offer, but unfortunately this is probably not the right time,” said the 58-year-old.

Truss successor: ex-minister Sunak is considered the favourite

Ex-Finance Minister Sunak is the most promising candidate for Downing Street. According to the BBC, more than 140 parliamentarians have spoken out in public for him. The support of at least 100 MPs is necessary. He wants to lead the country through the crisis with “integrity and professionalism,” Sunak wrote on Twitter when he officially announced his candidacy on Sunday. Also in the running is Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mordaunt, who has been far behind in third place.

The Tory party is seeking a successor for outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday after six unprecedentedly chaotic weeks in office after pressure from her party. Candidates can enter the race until Monday afternoon (3:00 p.m. CEST). (as/dpa)