





By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson is trying hard to garner enough support to return to the post of UK prime minister in what would be a surprising turnaround in British politics, as prominent figures from the far right wing of the Conservative Party have rallied around the man accused of betraying him, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, a 42-year-old former finance minister, confirmed on Sunday that he would join the fray to replace Liz Truss, vowing to tackle the country’s “deep economic crisis” with “integrity, professionalism and responsibility”.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and positively impact our country,” said Sunak, the man accused by Johnson supporters of ending his three-year term as prime minister.

Sunak left the cabinet in July, triggering an unprecedented ministerial rebellion against Johnson.

The declaration of the now favorite for the post represents a challenge for Johnson, who returned from a vacation in the Caribbean to try to secure the support of 100 lawmakers and thus enter the election next Monday.

During his previous tenure at Downing Street, he was supported by many of the different factions of the party, including those more to the right who spearheaded the UK’s exit from the European Union.

This time, however, many previous supporters told Johnson he should step aside, noting that the country needs stability after Truss’ chaotic six weeks in power sent financial markets into turmoil, hitting the value of the pound.

Johnson is also facing a privilege committee investigation into whether or not he misled parliament about Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 lockdown. He may be forced to resign or suspended from office if he is found guilty.

“This is not the time for someone of Boris’ style,” Steve Baker, an influential lawmaker who is on the far right wing of the party and who supports Sunak, told Sky News. “I’m afraid the problem is because of the privilege vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster.”

The UK was drawn into yet more political turmoil after Truss was forced to step down as her more radical economic policies pushed up borrowing costs and mortgage rates, causing even higher energy bills and food prices.

Sunak, Johnson and former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt are all in the running to become the country’s fifth prime minister in six years.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said the Conservatives’ summit was a “ridiculous and chaotic circus” and his focus was on the millions of Britons struggling to pay their bills.

The Labor Party leader, along with other opposition parties, called for a new national election.

DEEPLY UNPOPULAR

The prospect of Johnson’s return is a polarizing issue for many in a highly divided Conservative Party, while his popularity with voters also plummeted before he was forced to resign.

For some lawmakers, he is a champion of votes, able to attract the entire country with his image of celebrity and emphatic optimism. For others, he is a toxic figure who could not unite the party and therefore could undermine efforts to build a stable leadership capable of calming shaky financial markets.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly endorsed Johnson’s name on Sunday, saying he “learned lessons from his time on Downing Street and will ensure the focus is on the country’s needs from day one.”

However, Sunak continues to expand his leadership in the preference of parliamentarians. Sky News showed that he has 140 statements of support in the House, and Johnson has 59. About 130 lawmakers have not spoken publicly.







