UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said transgender women should not compete in women’s sports in comments he said he knew could be seen as “controversial”.

“I don’t think biological men should compete in women’s sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing… but it seems sensible to me,” Johnson said during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire on Wednesday.

+ STJ: Maria da Penha Law applies to domestic violence against trans women

Johnson made the comments while speaking on a number of issues, including the UK government’s controversial decision not to include trans people in the ban on so-called conversion therapy.

“And I also think that women should have spaces, whether in hospitals, prisons, locker rooms or anywhere else, that are dedicated to women. That’s how far my thinking has developed on this question. If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have to sort it all out,” Johnson said, according to the PA.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not immensely supportive of people who want to change their gender, transition. It is vital that we give people as much love and support as possible in making these decisions.

“But these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be resolved with quick and easy legislation. It takes a lot of thinking to get that right,” he said.

‘harassed and demonized’

Johnson’s comments come just days after transgender athlete Emily Bridges said she was “harassed and demonized” by the media after the UCI, world cycling’s governing body, ruled she could not compete at the Omnium National Championships in the UK at the Weekend.

Bridges, who was supposed to compete against British Olympic stars like Laura Kenny at the event, said she found out through British Cycling last week that the UCI had ruled she was ineligible.

Bridges, 21, said in a statement that she had been in contact with British Cycling and the UCI for the past six months ahead of what was supposed to be her first race at a women’s event.

“In that time, I provided British Cycling and the UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender cyclists, including that my testosterone threshold is far below the threshold prescribed by regulations for the past 12 months.” Bridges said in his statement, which was posted by LGBTQIA+ cycling group PRIDE OUT.

As of March 1, 2020, UCI regulations dictate that transgender women must reduce their testosterone levels to below 5 nmol/L for at least 12 months to compete in women’s events.

The UCI did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. CNN has contacted Bridges directly but has not yet received a response.

However, the Guardian reported that the UCI barred Bridges from racing because it said she was still registered as a male rider and therefore ineligible to compete as a female until her UCI male ID expired.

“I’m an athlete and I just want to race competitively again,” Bridges’ statement continued. “No one should have to choose between being who they are and participating in the sport they love.

“Unsurprisingly to most British media, I have been relentlessly harassed and demonized by those with a specific agenda to promote.

“They attack anything that is not the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the most engagement for their articles and bring in publicity.

“This is without regard for the well-being of marginalized individuals or groups, and others are left to pick up the pieces because of their actions.”

Bridges initially posted the statement on her Instagram account but has since made the account private.

