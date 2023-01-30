Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with missile attacks before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine.

The apparent threat, denied by the Kremlin, came in a phone call just before the invasion on February 24, according to a documentary on the British channel ‘BBC’ broadcast on Monday.

Johnson and other Western leaders had rushed to kyiv to show their support for Ukraine and try to deter a Russian attack.

“At one point he threatened me and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute,’ or something like that,” Johnson quoted Putin as saying.

However, the Kremlin on Monday dismissed the accusation as a “lie”.

“What Mr. Johnson said is not true. More specifically, it is a lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Furthermore, either this is a conscious lie – then one would have to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events – or it was unintentional and, in fact, he did not understand what President Putin was talking about.”

Johnson was one of the most passionate Western defenders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But before the invasion of Ukraine, Johnson says he told Putin that there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, while warning that any invasion would mean “more NATO, not less NATO” on Ukraine’s borders. Russia.

“He told me: ‘Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO in the short term’,” says the former premier.

“‘What is soon? And I said: ‘Well, it’s not going to join NATO in the near future. You know that perfectly well,” he continues, recounting his conversation with the Russian president.

On the missile threat, Johnson added: “I think because of the very relaxed tone he was adopting, the kind of detached air he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”

The ‘BBC’ documentary describes the growing division between the Russian leader and the West in the years leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.

It also shows Zelensky reflecting on his frustrated ambitions to join NATO before the Russian attack.

“If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy the Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today with which I can stop it?” he says.

“Or if you can’t give it to me, stop it yourself.”

*With AFP; adapted from its original English version