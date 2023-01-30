In a documentary by the “BBC”, a former British prime minister claims that the Russian president made a threat before the war in Ukraine; Kremlin denies

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnsonsaid Russian President Vladimir Putin would have told him it would take “just a minute” for a missile attack on London during a phone call between the leaders just before the start of the Ukraine war on 24 February.

According to Johnson, the speech was made in a mild tone, appearing to be a joke, while the British warned about the risk of a “total catastrophe” in Europe in the event of an invasion of Ukrainian territory. “He threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute’ or something like that.”said the former prime minister.

“But I think from the very relaxed tone he was adopting, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”completed.

The statements are part of the documentary “Putin vs. the West” (“Putin vs. the West”, in the original English), produced by the British network BBC and divided into 3 parts. The 1st will air this Monday (30.jan.2023) at 21:00 London time (18:00 Brasilia time) on the channel BBC Two, not available in Brazil. It will also be displayed on the streaming iPlayer.

Asked about the statement by the BBCKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the speech was “or a deliberate lie” or a misunderstanding of the real content of what Putin would have said to the British leader. “There were no threats to use missiles”he stated.

Johnson occupied 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British prime ministers, from July 2019 to September 2022. He led and finalized the country’s exit process from the European Union, but resigned after losing the trust of the Conservative Party for covering up a scandal of sexual abuse of one of the members of the government.



On the eve of the outbreak of the conflict, the former prime minister was one of the most active leaders in the West to oppose the war and try to dissuade Moscow from the undertaking. On February 2, 3 weeks before the start of the invasion, Johnson and Putin spoke by phone and they discussed the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

The documentary also depicts a conversation between UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his Russian namesake Sergei Shoigu in Moscow. Wallace reportedly received a commitment that Russia would not invade Ukraine, which he said he knew was a “lie”.

According to the secretary, the Russian government made a “demonstration of intimidation or force, which is: I’m going to lie to you, you know I’m lying and I know you know I’m lying and I’m still going to lie to you”.

In another excerpt, Boris Johnson talks about his relationship with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. In the dawn of the invasion, Johnson received a call from the Ukrainian leader and noted that he appeared to be “very, very calm“.

“But, he told me, you know, they [russos] are attacking everywhere”he stated.

According to the former prime minister, there was an offer to exile Zelensky in the United Kingdom, but the proposal was denied. “He heroically stayed where he was”said.