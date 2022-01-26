EP Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 16:34



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has reaffirmed this Wednesday his intention not to resign due to the scandal of the parties held in Downing Street during the worst moments of the pandemic, after the Metropolitan Police announced the opening of a meeting research.

Johnson has insisted that he is not going to resign during a control session in the House of Commons, where the party issue, which has raised controversy in the United Kingdom and has drawn criticism from the ‘premier’ from across the ideological spectrum, has returned to be the center of attention.

One of the British deputies who has been harsher with the prime minister has been the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, who has considered that Johnson is the subject of a police investigation is “shameful”, while accusing his cabinet of “more and more complicity” with the president.

“Is this not a prime minister and a government that have shown nothing but contempt for the decency, honesty and respect that define this country?” Starmer questioned, according to the BBC. Johnson, for his part, has defended that Downing Street is focused on managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s health system, stressing that it is the Conservatives who can handle these issues, not Labor.

The latest in a long string of alleged parties held in Downing Street during the worst moments of the pandemic in the UK came to light on Monday, an alleged “surprise” birthday party for the ‘premier’. With the opening of a police investigation and another independent inquiry by Sue Gray, the siege on the prime minister is tightening.