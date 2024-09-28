Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered military leaders to plan a raid on a Dutch factory in March 2021 to obtain 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, for which the European Union threatened to block exports to the United Kingdom. In an excerpt from his memoirs, published by the Daily MailJohnson explained that he had received reassurances from the British Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff at the time, Lieutenant General Doug Chalmersthat a military operation to cross the Channel with small boats and navigate the Dutch canals would be feasible. However, Chalmers had warned him of the potential diplomatic repercussionsstressing that the mission would not go unnoticed and that “if we were discovered, we would have to explain why we were actually invading a long-standing NATO ally.”

Johnson admitted that he secretly agreed with advisers, who considered the idea “crazy”, but did not want to admit it publicly. The vaccines in question were developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, with doses produced in both the UK and the Netherlands. In March 2021, the vaccines were already widely used in the UK, but the doses produced at the Dutch plant were still awaiting European Union approval.

The EU, which had a contract with AstraZeneca for supplies, was seeking to withhold finished vaccines for domestic use, a decision Johnson attributes to pressure placed on the bloc by French President Emmanuel Macron. “After two months of fruitless negotiations, I had come to the conclusion that the EU was treating us with malice and contempt, because we were vaccinating our population much faster than them,” Johnson said.

Johnson, elected Prime Minister in December 2019 was forced to resign in 2022 due to a series of scandals, including violating anti-COVID restrictions during the lockdown.

In his long-awaited memoirs, however, Johnson also talks about much more. He continues to defend himself from the Partygate scandal, i.e. the parties in Downing Street in full lockdown (“even my birthday was the saddest of my life”) and reveals another backstory, this time about Prince Harry: «In January 2020», on the sidelines of the UK-Africa investment summit, «I was asked by some British officials to give him a man’s talk, one on one, to get him to stay in the UK. We spoke alone for twenty minutes and I explained to him why it was wrong to abandon the Royal Family and move to North America.” But there was nothing to be done. Johnson was unable to convince Harry, who took a flight to Canada with his wife Meghan and little Archie a few days later. And so, the Dukes of Sussex abandoned, perhaps forever, London and the royal family.