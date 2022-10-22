Boris Johnson returns to UK and will try to resume prime minister

The British press is already speculating about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the post of prime minister. | Photo: EFE

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday from the Dominican Republic, facing the possibility of presenting his candidacy to return to the leadership of the Conservative Party and the head of government.

The British Airways plane carrying Johnson landed on Saturday at Gatwick airport, in southern England, after leaving Punta Cana, where he was on holiday with his family.

The flight was followed by the website FlightRadar24, which allows to know the trajectory of the planes in real time, by about 7,000 users, according to the British press.

The Conservative Party has begun an internal process to choose its new leader after Liz Truss announced on Thursday her resignation as party leader and prime minister, as a result of the turmoil that her economic program, with tax cuts she later forced to reverse, provoked in the markets.

The deadline to formalize the candidacies ends on Monday at 14:00 (local time, 10:00 GMT), but for that, candidates must have the support of 100 Conservative deputies (out of a total of 357).

So far, Johnson has the support of 44 MPs, while former Economy Minister Rishi Sunak, one of the favorites, has already reached the 100 needed, according to the BBC broadcaster.

Johnson resigned last July after a rebellion by several members of his Executive over the scandal of parties held at the official Downing Street residence during the pandemic.

The only MP who has already made official her intention to present her candidacy is the Conservative leader in the House of Commons and former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt, who has 21 supporters.

Due to the need for the support of a hundred deputies, only three candidates will be able to be presented this Monday, after which the Conservative MPs will vote for one of them. If two remain, party affiliates will be able to vote online for one of them.