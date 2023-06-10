Former British prime minister says he was forced out of position by parliamentary committee; is investigated by the case known as Partygate

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as a member of the UK Parliament this Friday (June 9, 2023). With the departure, a new by-election will be held.

Boris’ departure took place, according to him, after he received a letter from the UK House Privileges Committee that explained the body’s intention to use the “Partygate” case. –name given to the scandal involving parties at government headquarters during pandemic restrictions– to expel him from Parliament.

“It is very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now. But most of all, I am baffled and appalled that I could be forced out, in such an undemocratic way, by a committee chaired and managed by Harriet Harman, with such blatant bias.” said the former prime minister in a statement released by the The Guardian.

The process cited by Johnson is the House of Commons investigation into the statement given by him in 2021 about involvement in “Partygate”. The body is investigating whether, at the time, the former prime minister intentionally lied when he claimed not to have participated in illegal parties during the pandemic.

If it were found that Boris Johnson actually lied to Parliament, the committee could suspend him for more than 10 days and ask for new elections for the position he held.

In a 52-page document filed in March of this year, Johnson admitted to lying to Parliament. However, according to the former prime minister, there was no “no evidence” that he intentionally lied, reaffirming that his previous statements were made in “good faith”.

understand the case

One reportauthored by civil servant Sue Gray, released on May 25, 2022, exposed a scandal involving parties at the British seat of government during the pandemic restrictions.

The episode led to a wave of indignation in the country and left the former prime minister under pressure. BOris Johnson, filmed at one of the parties. The report did not specifically blame Johnson, but says public leaders encouraged the flouting of the rules.

Conversations via email and WhatsApp showed that employees had planned the celebrations in advance. In some messages, they give details about who would bring alcohol to the meetings.

At the time, the document disclosed detailed by photos that the minister participated in the celebrations. One was at his birthday celebration on June 19, 2020. In the report, Gray says Johnson was not informed of the meeting in advance.

At another party, held the night before Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021, attendees stayed until dawn at the seat of government.

A video, dated December 22, 2020, shows Boris Johnson and the finance minister accompanied by his advisers at a Christmas party during the lockdown.