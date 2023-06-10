Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down as an MP with immediate effect, triggering a by-election for his seat. Johnson, who announced the decision this Friday in a statement, had been facing a parliamentary inquiry for months into whether he misled the House of Commons when he claimed that all the rules against covid-19 had been respected while he occupied Downing Street. .

“It is very sad to leave Parliament, at least for now,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am being forced to leave by a small handful of people who have no evidence to back up their claims, and no approval even from members of the Conservative Party, let alone from the general electorate,” he added.

Parliament’s so-called privileges committee could have recommended that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for more than 10 days if he was found to have recklessly or deliberately misled MPs, potentially triggering an early election for his seat.

The former prime minister has claimed that he had received a letter from the commission: “[En ella] it made it clear, to my surprise, that they are determined to use the process against me to throw me out of Parliament.” Johnson, whose term was cut short in part by anger from his own party and citizens over the Downing Street party scandal during the pandemic lockdown, accused the committee of being the “very definition of a court of law.” kangaroo [un órgano judicial que no respeta las garantías procesales]”.

“Most of the Committee members – especially the Chairman – had already made deeply biased remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence,” Johnson said. “In hindsight, it was naive and trusting of me to think that these procedures could be remotely helpful or fair,” he added.

