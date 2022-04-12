London police announced on Tuesday that they had handed out more than 50 fines as part of their investigation into Breaches of confinement rules by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and staff at his Downing Street office.

Scotland Yard has been investigating allegations for months that Johnson and members of his team organized and attended a dozen parties and other social events when they were banned during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns against covid-19.

“The investigation … continues to progress,” police said in a statement. “As of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, we have sent more than 50 notifications of fines (…) for violation of the regulations on covid-19,” he added.

The police had already announced in March a first series of some 20 fines, without revealing the identity of those sanctioned.

This announcement revived the so-called “partygate” scandal, which made Johnson fear for his political survival amid calls for his resignation by the opposition and several deputies from his own Conservative Party willing to launch a motion of internal censure.

After the first series of fines, the Prime Minister’s spokesman specified that he was not among those sanctioned. Downing Street has not yet reacted to the new announcement.

Johnson apologized for the festivities, which include everything from Christmas celebrations to a mass firing of an employee on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral was limited to 30 socially distanced people due to restrictions.

The 57-year-old Prime Minister, who initially denied there were any parties at the Downing Street venues where he lives and works, has consistently claimed to have personally committed no wrongdoing.

However, he could be fined if he fails to adequately explain why he appeared to attend some of these social gatherings when his government had banned them from Britons to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Since then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shifted the focus of media attention and public opinion, relieving political pressure on Johnson.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak set to receive ends for Covid-19 breaches #partygate No 10: “The PM and Chancellor have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.” – Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 12, 2022

The opposition statement

The opposition leader, Labor Keir Starmer, demanded after learning that both Johnson and Sunak will be fined that both “must resign” for having broken the law and “repeatedly lied to the British”. “The Conservatives are totally discredited to govern.

The UK deserves better,” Starmer wrote on Twitter. At the end of January, senior civil servant Sue Gray published a partial report on parties during the pandemic in which she criticized the “lack of leadership” in the Executive for not having prevented social gatherings when the British population was subject to tight restrictions.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 12, 2022

He also drew attention to the “excessive consumption of alcohol” in Downing Street, in a document that only partially revealed his investigations so as not to interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

