British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the target on Wednesday (16) of a shocking new indictment by his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who said, presenting as evidence a screenshot, which the head of Government called the minister of health as “totally incorrigible”.

Cummings, the controversial brain of the 2016 Brexit campaign and who until November was Johnson’s highly influential “special adviser,” has declared war on the former boss in recent months. And during a several-hour session in Parliament at the end of May, he harshly criticized the Executive’s management of the pandemic.

He called Johnson “unfit”, but he especially attacked Health Minister Matt Hancock, whom he accused of “lying” on several occasions and who he believes should have been “removed”.

Hancock has denied the allegations and Cummings has since been criticized for failing to provide evidence for his claims.

But in a lengthy blog post on Wednesday, the controversial former adviser posted a screenshot of a March 27, 2020 WhatsApp conversation with “Johnson Boris.”

In the conversation, Cummings blames “MH” for the delay in the promised increase in covid-19 tests. The other person answers: “Totally (expletive) incorrigible”

Questioned, Johnson’s spokesman on Wednesday declined to respond to each allegation and reiterated full confidence in Hancock: “The prime minister has worked closely with the minister of health and will continue to do so,” he said. .

Six months after leaving Downing Street in a context of infighting, Cummings, the architect of Johnson’s big victory in the 2019 legislatives, is showing no mercy.

He claims that the Johnson government’s mismanagement has cost “tens of thousands” of lives in the UK, Europe’s most affected country by the pandemic, with nearly 128,000 deaths.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

