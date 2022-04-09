The Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom has been in charge of revealing a surprise trip that, due to security measures, has been kept in the utmost secrecy. A photograph of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, in what appears to be an official room of the presidential building in kyiv, has revealed the meeting of both this Saturday in the capital of the country invaded by Russia.

Johnson has maintained almost daily communication with Zelensky, and has been one of the European leaders who has most promoted the shipment of defensive weapons to Ukraine. The British prime minister had just announced, a few hours before his arrival in kyiv, an increase of almost 120 million euros more in the shipment of war material, after learning about and strongly condemning the Russian attack on Friday at the Kramatorsk train station , which left behind more than fifty dead.

Boris Johnson and Zelenski, during the meeting this Saturday in kyiv. TELEGRAM/V_Zelenskiy_official / (EFE)

Downing Street sources have defined this visit as “a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” A British government spokesman reported that the two leaders were going to discuss “the United Kingdom’s long-term support for Ukraine”, and that Johnson would specify to Zelenski the details of “a new package of military and financial aid”.

Johnson arrived in kyiv this Saturday by train one day after the visit of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for Foreign Policy, who were also able to meet with the Ukrainian president. At the end of the meeting, the British Prime Minister tweeted: “Today I met with my friend President Zelensky in kyiv to show our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.”

subscribe

Andrii Sibiha, the deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, has assured on his Facebook page that “the UK is the leader in defensive support for Ukraine. The leader of the anti-war coalition. And the leader of the sanctions against the Russian aggressor”.

