Photo posted on social media shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.| Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev on an undisclosed visit to the Ukrainian capital. In a photo released by the Ukrainian embassy in London, Johnson and Zelenskiy appear seated with the flags of both countries in the background. As a caption, just the word “surprise”.

Zelenskiy’s deputy, Andriy Sybyga, also shared a photo of the meeting between the two leaders on Facebook, writing that “Britain leads military support for Ukraine, anti-war coalition and sanctions against the Russian aggressor.” . It is the first time that a leader of a G7 country has visited Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

The UK prime minister said he came to Kiev as “a demonstration of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine”. “We are establishing a new package of financial and military aid that is a testament to our commitment to your country’s fight against Russia’s barbaric campaign,” Johnson wrote on social media.