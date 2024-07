Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | Photo: EFE/EPA/Andy Rain

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made surprise statements on the eve of the UK elections on Tuesday night (2), appealing to voters to vote for the Conservative Party and avoid the Labour “threat”.

In his speech, which took place at a Conservative rally in Chelsea, Johnson made no mention of current Prime Minister and re-election candidate Rishi Sunak and accused Keir Starmer of trying to “inaugurate the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.

The former British prime minister claimed that Labour wanted to raise taxes and avoid supporting Ukraine in Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion.

“If you want to protect our democracy and our economy and keep this country strong abroad by spending 2.5% of our GDP on defence, which the Labour Party still refuses to do, then you know what to do, don’t you, folks?” the Conservative declared.

Johnson thanked supporters of the National Army Museum for attending the late-night event, jokingly saying the appearance came “well after Keir Starmer’s bedtime”.

He then gave a modest thank you to Sunak for inviting him to the event, but that was the only mention of the candidate in his speech.

The current PM then took to the stage saying: “Isn’t it great to have our Conservative family together, my friends? Just think, it was the other day when Keir Starmer was saying that Jeremy Corbyn would be a better Prime Minister than Boris.”

The British go to the polls this Thursday (4) in general elections, marked by the favoritism of the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, who appears ahead in the polls against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who intends to keep the Conservatives in power.