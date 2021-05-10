British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being investigated for a luxurious vacation he spent in the Caribbean after his electoral victory at the end of 2019, the body that controls compliance with parliamentary rules reported on Monday.

The Conservative leader and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, spent New Year’s Eve on the private island of Mosquito in the Caribbean archipelago of the Grenadines. In his declaration of interests as a deputy, Johnson said that the holiday, worth 15,000 pounds (17,400 euros), were a gift from businessman David Ross, a Conservative Party donor.

But Ross caused confusion by initially denying that he had advanced such an amount, before retracting through his spokesman to say that it was a “benefit in kind.” Downing Street stressed that everything had been declared correctly.

The news of this new investigation adds to a series of scandals surrounding Johnson and his government that have exposed the close links between power and private interests. These include the lavish renovation of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street apartment, the financing of which is being investigated by the British Election Commission.

Despite the scandals, his Conservative Party emerged stronger from the May 6 local elections in England, taking from the Labor opposition one of its historic strongholds in north-east England, Hartlepool.