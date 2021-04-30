F.For the British, the name John Lewis stands for solidity, reliability and quality with a good price-performance ratio. But also for benign capitalism. All permanent employees of the department store chain, which emerged from a business founded in 1874 on Oxford Street in London, have a percentage share of the profits as partners. John Lewis is the go-to place for wedding lists and Thatcher handbag housewives who come to downtown from leafy suburbs to buy a new vacuum cleaner or curtain and meet a friend for tea. The court poet John Betjeman is said to have claimed during the Cold War that he wanted to see the end of the world in the haberdashery department of Peter Jones, one of two London flagships, because nothing bad could happen there.

When the management announced a modernization of the image a few years ago in order not to appear “too beige”, an outcry was heard among the regular customers. The somewhat old-fashioned, zeitgeist-defying aura of the department stores is rated as a seal of approval by regular customers. John Lewis has established himself as the epitome of medium-sized aspiration.

Slap in the face for conservative seniors

This is why the alleged contempt of Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds for “the John Lewis furniture nightmare” that Theresa May left her successor in Downing Strret’s apartment, in the anger over the renovation bills, is seen as particularly damaging. The remark about the John Lewis nightmare hits precisely those middle-aged conservative voters who look to Boris Johnson for his obvious shortcomings, because he amuses them, because they consider him to be authentic, because he is neither playing the game of political correctness nor that Lyre of British decline tolerates, and because despite his elitist education he is also popular with the working class.

With his badly trimmed curly hairstyle, the rumpled suits and the absent-minded demeanor, he overcomes the unscrupulous hunger for power and the elastic relationship to the truth, which is now being put to the test again. Political commentators keep repeating the observation that voters are factoring in Johnson’s chaotic nature so often that it has become a cliché. But now new factors are coming into the equation. The extensive renovation and the snooty rejection of the John Lewis style suddenly make Johnson appear as an extravagant snob, although he has certainly only got involved in the interior decoration in order to keep the peace of the house and the quote with the nightmare is also certainly not his .

Meanwhile, John Lewis tries to capitalize on the affair with mocking tweets. The company asks if it is not time to renovate the interior and touts its design service. He offers something for “almost” everyone. Under the picture of a John Lewis truck standing in front of the Downing Street gate, it ironically says: “It’s good that we have a recycling service for used furniture.”