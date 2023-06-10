Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down as an MP in Parliament with immediate effect, leading to a by-election in his constituency in London’s north-west suburbs. Johnson was being investigated as to whether he misled the House of Commons over his statements regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an inquiry by lawmakers into misleading statements he made to Parliament in the so-called ‘Partygate’ case.

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to oust him. The former prime minister assured: “I received a letter from the Committee on Privileges making it clear, to my astonishment, that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to expel me from Parliament.”

He called the committee a kangaroo courta term that refers to a simulated court in which the principles of law and Justice are ignored.

The resignation will trigger a special election to replace Johnson as lawmaker for a seat in suburban London.

Johnson, whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later.

He had been awaiting the outcome of an inquiry by a House of Commons standards committee into misleading statements he made to Parliament about a large number of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually issued 126 tickets for all-nighters, drinking parties and “wine Fridays”, including one for Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his tenure.

The committee is expected to publish its report in the coming weeks.

