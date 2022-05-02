The British will appear at the polls for local elections on Thursday (5) that will be a test for the Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, weakened by the “partygate”, the scandal of parties organized during the confinement in Downing Street, his official residence.

The results will make it possible to measure the balance of forces across the country between Johnson’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labor Party ahead of the next legislative elections.

Johnson, 57, won a sweeping victory in December 2019 on a promise to break years of political stagnation and deliver Brexit, the UK’s polarizing exit from the European Union (EU).

But he lost steam with the scandal of parties organized in Downing Street during the severe restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the high inflation that affects voters’ pockets.

A police investigation made him the first British head of government to be fined for breaking the law while in office.

Conservative lawmakers, angered by his move, tried to force a vote of no confidence against Johnson in January.

But the war in Ukraine, a country invaded by Russia, with Johnson’s firm support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, defused the rebellion in the Conservative Party.

– Cost of living –

A defeat by Johnson’s Conservatives in Thursday’s election could intensify calls for him to step down and allow a new leader to rise ahead of the 2024 general election.

The party scandal doesn’t seem to matter to voters.

“What is going to affect people the most is the cost of living: the price of food is going up, the price of energy is going up,” said one voter, who identified himself only as Bob, in Dudley, central England.

“What he (Johnson) did was bad, with partygate, they were more or less laughing at everyone,” the 76-year-old retiree told AFP.

“But they should focus on the cost of living,” he added.

The Labor Party made progress in the 2018 local elections, in part because of the chaos among Conservatives after the 2016 Brexit vote.

Keir Starmer, a Labor leader since 2020, hopes to regain power from England’s “Red Wall” local councils, which voted Conservative in the last general election.

Polls show that the Labor Party will win the majority of seats in England.

Labor also hopes to win seats in Scotland currently held by the independent Scottish National Party (SNP), as well as consolidating control in Wales.

– Sinn Fein –

In addition to Johnson, Thursday’s elections could jeopardize the UK’s long-term future in Northern Ireland, where the Assembly’s representatives will be elected.

The nationalist Sinn Fein party could become the biggest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly, something that has never happened in the province’s 100-year troubled history.

A LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph newspaper points to a six-point lead for the Nationalists over the UK-friendly Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy at the University of Ulster, calls this “a turning point in Irish politics”.

“It will be a big change if a nationalist becomes prime minister,” he told AFP.

Sinn Fein – the former political arm of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) -, in favor of a consultation on British sovereignty in Northern Ireland, chose in these elections to insist on the cost of living and local issues.

But DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson insists that a consultation on British sovereignty is “at the heart” of the rivals’ agenda.

– Headache –

The elections could give Johnson another constitutional headache, as the SNP promises to spur plans for a new Scottish independence referendum.

Scotland voted in 2014 to continue the three-century union with England and Wales, but Scottish opposition to Brexit has sparked a comeback.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat