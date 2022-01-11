The British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, whose popularity continues to decline, was in trouble again on Tuesday due to another scandal over a massive party held in the middle of lockdown in Downing Street Gardens that police said they were investigating.

In May 2020 – almost two months after the confinement was declared in the United Kingdom Due to the coronavirus, which led to Johnson himself being hospitalized in April in intensive care and left 67 million Britons without social interactions – all non-essential shops were closed and only one person was allowed to walk or exercise, always in the open air and respecting two meters of distance.

However, according to the private channel ITV News, the Prime Minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email to a hundred employees inviting them “after an incredibly busy period” to “enjoy the good weather” having “a few drinks with social distancing “on May 20 in Downing Street Gardens.

“Join us at 6:00 pm and bring your own drinks,” read the message now leaked to the press, rekindling a scandal that the controversial conservative leader hoped to have left behind with the start of the new year.

According to several British media, both Johnson and his wife Carrie attended the party, who on April 29 had given birth to Wilfred, the couple’s first child, who now has two. In a statement late Monday, London police said they were making inquiries.

“The Metropolitan Police service is aware of the widespread information in relation to the alleged infractions of the sanitary protection regulations in Downing Street on May 20, 2020 and is in contact with the cabinet office” in this regard, he announced.

Conservative rebellion and calls to resign

It is not the first time that the government has been accused of bypassing the restrictions imposed on the British to try to control the pandemic, which caused a very serious economic recession and caused psychological distress for many Britons.

It is correct that the Prime Minister has called for this independent investigation to be completed quickly, to determine the facts behind these allegations.

The revelation that up to 50 Downing Street employees held a Christmas party on December 18, 2020, and some joked about it afterward, prompted the Prime Minister’s former spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, to resign between sobs in early December and 54 for hundred of the British to consider that Johnson should resign.

Among them are numerous deputies of his own Conservative Party, a hundred of whom a few days later voted against the government, in a rebellion of unprecedented magnitude, due to the new restrictions decided due to the omicron variant.

To try to tackle the matter, Johnson, who said he had received the guarantee that “the rules were always respected,” commissioned an internal investigation to senior official Sue Gray, who has not yet published her results.

And she was limited to referring, with an uncomfortable smile, when before this new leak she was asked about her own presence at these events. “I can understand that people are upset and angry about these accusations,” Secretary of State for Health Ed Argar told Sky News on Tuesday.

“That is why it is correct that the prime minister has requested that this independent investigation be completed quickly, to determine the facts behind these accusations,” he added.

“Boris Johnson, your detours and distractions are absurd,” opposition leader Keir Starmer tweeted. “Stop lying to the British public. It is time to confess once,” he urged.

For his part, Jonathan Evans, director of the independent committee that advises prime ministers on ethics, considered that the latest accusations show “carelessness” in maintaining the rules. “People worry and feel that … the people who are paid to perform public functions should measure up,” he said.

