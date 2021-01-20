After the inauguration ceremony that crowned the arrival of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, different world leaders left their greetings and congratulations for the brand new president and vice president of the United States.

So did, for example, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who described the act of investiture as “historic” and stressed the “leadership” of the United States “is vital on issues that matter to everyone, from climate change to COVID-19.”

“I hope to work with President Biden,” he emphasized in a message posted on the social network Twitter.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, sent his “best wishes” to the new president and vice president of the US nation on a day that is “very significant for Americans.” “We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future,” he added.

Further, highlighted the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement, one of Biden’s first actions as president. “Stronger to build our future,” he said.

Welcome back to the Etats-Unis au sein de l’Accord de Paris pour le climat: Welcome back! C’est tous ensemble that nous pourrons réussir à relever les défis de notre temps. C’est tous ensemble que nous pourrons changer la donne climatique en agissant pour notre planète. https://t.co/FoXYWtUWV7 – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

From Italy, the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has transferred his “desire” to work with Biden and Harris, while ensuring that “today is a great day for democracy, beyond the borders of the United States. “” Italy continues to be prepared to face the challenges of our common international agenda together with the United States, “he added in the aforementioned social network.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighted the “Warm personal friendship from decades ago” with Biden, before signaling his intention to work with the already US president to “strengthen the alliance between the United States and Israel, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world.”

As well Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, ruled on the assumption of Biden and Harris. “Japan and the United States are allies firmly linked by ties and shared universal values ​​”, he indicated in the aforementioned social network.

On his side, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, conveyed his “warmest congratulations” to the new president of the North American nation. “I want to work with him to strengthen the strategic partnership of India and the United States,” he said.

In Colombia, the president, Iván Duque, wished “success” to Biden and Harris. In parallel form, highlighted “your bonding message” and he reiterated “what has been a historical, bipartisan and bicameral relationship, which is increasingly strong, with common objectives.”

The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, stated that “It’s a great day for America”. “Democracy triumphs, respect for the will of the people prevails and those principles are strengthened in all the nations of the region,” he said, while wishing “God bless” the new US Administration.

On the other hand, the president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, stressed the “interest” of the country and its citizens “in working together to strengthen democracy and the fight against COVID-19 in the region.” “Peru is optimistic about a future of greater cooperation, investment and trade with the United States,” he explained.

AFG