Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the Labor leadership contest on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough MPs to advance to the next stage in the race, but was ahead of him by former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

“There was a very good chance that I would win the election among members of the Conservative Party and indeed return to Downing Street on Friday,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But over the past days, I’ve unfortunately come to the conclusion that this simply wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” he added.

“You cannot govern effectively unless you have a unified party in parliament,” he said.