As the Bank of England warned that a recession threatens the United Kingdom, a British minister admitted, today, Friday, that he “does not know” the whereabouts of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is supposed to do the caretaker daily, pending the appointment of his successor.
The British Prime Minister said that Johnson has been spending, since Wednesday, a postponed honeymoon with his wife, Carrie.
Aides said he was still in charge and had not provisionally handed it over to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, but they refused to confirm where the honeymoon was.
However, the British Embassy in Ljubljana confirmed that Johnson is on a private visit to Slovenia.
In the wake of the sudden announcement by the Central Bank, which expected the country to enter the longest recession since the 2008 financial crisis, British media reported that the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nazim Al-Zahawi are spending a holiday outside London.
The opposition Labor Party said the two men were “missing”.
Last week, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie had a wedding party, which was postponed due to the Corona pandemic.
And Minister of Energy and Business Kwasi Kwarting had previously announced, today, Friday, that he “does not know the whereabouts of Boris,” stressing that he is in “constant contact” with him.
“He just got married and I think he’s on his honeymoon… I don’t think a lot of people are going to be mad at him,” he told Times radio.
The minister added that it was “totally wrong” to accuse the government of inaction as Conservative Party members vote to choose a new prime minister to replace Johnson, who announced his resignation in July.
On Thursday, the Bank of England raised the interest rate by half a percentage point, the highest increase since 1995, to curb inflation.
