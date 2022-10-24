Former British prime minister said it was not possible to “govern effectively” without a “united party” in Parliament

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 58, announced on Sunday (23.Oct.2022) that he will not participate again in the race for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

According to the politician, “That just wouldn’t be the right thing to do”. Says it’s not possible “govern effectively” without one “United Party” in Parliament.

Earlier, Johnson had estimated that he had the support of 102 Conservative Party deputies in the party’s internal elections. According to survey of BBChowever, only 55 Conservative lawmakers sided with the former prime minister.

Also on Sunday (Oct 23), former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42, made official his intention to run for office. He was the 2nd to announce his candidacy to succeed Liz Truss, 47 – who spent only 45 days at the head of the British government.

Former Minister of Commerce and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, 49, declared her intention to compete on Saturday (22.Oct).

CHOICE OF THE NEXT PREMIER

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is due to be announced by Friday (28.Oct). This will be the 3rd exchange in 3 years. In 2019, the Conservative Party won the majority of seats in Parliament – ​​and, due to this hegemony, the party’s leader, chosen internally, becomes the country’s new premier.

Conservative deputies interested in being the new prime minister will be able to run until 2 pm local time (10 am in Brasília) on Monday (Oct 24). The names that have the support of at least 100 parliamentarians will continue in the dispute. all in all, there are 357 deputies of the Conservative Party who vote at this stage.

The criterion is intended to limit the number of candidates to 3. If only one candidate reaches the limit of 100 votes on Monday (24.Oct), he automatically becomes the new prime minister.

If 2 or more names are chosen, all Conservative Party members will vote from Tuesday to Friday (Oct 25-28) to choose a candidate from among those selected. The legend does not provide the exact number of members, but estimates range from 140,000 to 200,000 members. Voting at this stage must be online.

WAIVER OF TRUSS

The Prime Minister acknowledged in her speech that, “given the situation”, could not fulfill the term for which she was elected. After the resignation, on Thursday (20.Oct), the London Stock Exchange closed higher.

Watch Truss’ speech (1min50s):