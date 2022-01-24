The new revelation of the social event, held in Downing Street last year when the United Kingdom was undergoing strict restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, increases the pressure on the British prime minister amid calls from several parliamentarians for him to resign.

A new chapter in the scandal opens as “partygate”. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, celebrated his birthday at a new party. This was reported this Monday, January 24, by the British channel ITV News, saying that the politician invited some thirty people to Downing Street, the office and residence of the head of the Government, on June 19, 2020, while the United Kingdom was experiencing strict confinement. due to the coronavirus pandemic and when it was forbidden to have social gatherings indoors.

The British media stated that the premier’s wife, Carrie Johnson, was one of the promoters of the “surprise” party that took place in the Cabinet Room, a place intended for regular meetings between the chief executive and his ministers.

ITV News also provided new information that further complicates Johnson’s questionable reputation, as among the guests close to the celebration would be the interior architect Lulu Lytle, who long ago redesigned the premier’s apartment and the financing of this remodeling caused quite a bit of controversy. in the British people.

The Prime Minister is a national distraction. Millions of people are struggling to pay the bills, but Boris Johnson and his government are spending the whole time mopping up their own rule-breaking, sleaze and deceit. He’s got to go. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 24, 2022



Downing Street admitted that the prime minister attended the meeting in the Cabinet Room with at least 30 people at 2:00 p.m. on June 19, 2020, but denied that the president had held a birthday party minutes later.

On the claim that Johnson entertained family friends later at his home, Downing Street also said that was untrue, explaining that he entertained some family members but did not break the rules.

“That is completely untrue. Following the rules at the time, the Prime Minister hosted a small number of relatives, abroad, that night,” Downing Street said.

On the details of the celebration, ITV News assured that some officials brought the prime minister a birthday cake and food for a picnic and that the meeting lasted at least 30 minutes. Downing Street maintained that Johnson “was only there for 10 minutes.”

What awaits Boris Johnson?

This revelation adds to information that has been made public in recent weeks of various breaches of Boris Johnson’s confinement rules. The UK leader, who has offered confusing explanations, has said that nothing can be said against him until the results of the ongoing investigation led by senior official Sue Grey.

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. © UK Parliament / AP

Opposition deputies and members of his own party have lashed out at the prime minister, stating that it is “inadmissible” that the government leader has breached the strict confinement rules that he himself promoted.

Johnson can only be removed from office if his party so decides.

The Conservatives could make that decision if they feel Labor, their main opponents, could seize power from them in a forthcoming election in the wake of the Prime Minister’s scandals.

With EFE, AP and local media