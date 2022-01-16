Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

In the “Partygate” crisis: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson © Dominic Lipinski / dpa

Revelations about Corona rule violations put British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in trouble. A clip that has now appeared becomes a meme in the course of this.

London – It may be that the British would normally have laughed with their prime minister. After all, the disco genre is not despised there either. But now they laugh at him – or not at all. Also and especially in view of a video that is currently circulating on social media.

It shows Boris Johnson dancing with a colleague. She quickly distanced herself: “Thank God no reference to ‘Partygate’,” tweeted Jennette Arnold OBE on Friday. In the clip, Johnson swings his hips to “All Night Long”, his dance partner swings a “lightsaber”:

The scene must have been taken at a Christmas party in 2018, recalled Labor politician Arnold on Twitter – and followed up with a dig at Johnson: “Please excuse me for not using the lightsaber differently and ‘better’ at the time!!!” . Here is her Arnold tweet:

Corona: “Partygate” around Premier Johnson shakes Great Britain

The prime minister has been under immense pressure for a long time, mainly because of “Partygate”. This means celebrations in his seat of government during the corona lockdown. His government spokeswoman recently resigned after another video surfaced. The conservative politician apologized for a garden party in Parliament on Wednesday.

But further revelations followed, including celebrations on the eve of Queen consort Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021. At that time, strict corona rules applied in Great Britain, which meant that Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone in the chapel of her Windsor residence as her husband was buried. The opposition and some of his own party colleagues have called on Johnson to resign.

Report: Prime Minister Johnson wants to clean up staff in Downing Street

According to a media report, Johnson now wants to save his political future with a sweeping attack among his closest associates. As the Sunday Times reported on January 16 that he plans to carry out a major downsizing at Downing Street and make a series of “populist announcements” in a bid to stay in office following the revelations.

His plans should also include lifting the remaining corona restrictions on January 26th. According to the report, Johnson refuses to take responsibility for the government crisis himself. At meetings in the past few days, he is said to have accused his team of not having protected him. (frs with dpa material)