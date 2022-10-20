Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke, Daniel Dillman

Chaos in Britain: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister after just 45 days in office. The big Johnson comeback could be imminent.

+++ 6.10 p.m.: The conservative party has announced that it intends to appoint a successor at the head of the party by the end of next week – and thus the new head of government. So the Tories want to decide among themselves who will lead the country in the future. Apparently, a protracted dispute within the party like in the summer should be avoided. At the end of the survey of party members at the time, Truss was named the new party leader.

Conservative MP Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 committee responsible for the party’s internal organization, said there would be a maximum of two candidates. The process will be much shorter than the summer election. However, Brady did not give any details. His comments were interpreted as the party looking at ways to keep the Tory base out of the decision.

Great Britain: Boris Johnson apparently wants to return to power

+++ 4.35 p.m.: Will he actually come back to power? Scandal-plagued British ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to run again for the post. That’s what the newspapers reported Times and telegraph citing unnamed sources after pressured Prime Minister Liz Truss previously announced her resignation. Johnson believes running for office is in the “national interest,” the statement said Times.

Johnson, who was forced to resign in early July after the “Partygate” scandal and many other scandals, still has a loyal support base in parts of the party. In polls among party members, Johnson did well again recently.

“Scandal noodle” Boris Johnson. © IMAGO/Sarsenov Daniiar/Ukraine Preside

Truss resignation in Great Britain: Chair backs begin

+++ 3.44 p.m.: After Truss’s resignation, the conservative party apparently started to move chairs. Again Guardians reports, the recently resigned British Home Secretary is expected to run for the post of Tory party leader. “Suella clearly has a bright future in the Conservative Party and is widely recognized as representing authentic, traditional Toryism,” a Braverman confidant told the daily.

Update, 3:25 p.m.: With her tenure of 45 days, Liz Truss set a new record. It is by far the shortest term in office that a prime minister has ever served in Great Britain. The dubious honor of having the shortest term in office so far has been held by George Canning. He held the record for almost 100 years before dying of tuberculosis in 1827 after 119 days in office.

Quake in Britain: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Speculations about a possible resignation of Liz Truss are coming to a head. © Tayfun Salci via IMAGO

First report: London – Liz Truss will step down from her post as British Prime Minister. The conservative politician confirmed this on Thursday at a press conference scheduled at short notice in London’s Downing Street, the seat of government in Great Britain.

“I have to acknowledge that, given the situation, I am unable to exercise the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” said Liz Truss in her address to Government House in Downing Street, explaining: “I have therefore, with his Your Majesty spoke to the king and informed him that I was resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.” Her party had already informed her.

Liz Truss resigns after just 45 days in office

The 47-year-old Tories politician was only in office for 45 days. Her possible resignation has been speculated in Britain and beyond for weeks.

The resignation of Liz Truss followed one Mud fight with the Conservatives, which had recently reached a new peak. According to the British Guardians the Prime Minister is said to have lost the confidence of almost all Tory MPs. Two key cabinet members had tendered their resignations. Recently, there have even been reports of fisticuffs between members of the Conservative Party in Parliament in London.

Liz Truss resigns as Labor calls for new elections

Immediately after the resignation of Liz Truss, the opposition Labor Party spoke up. Its chairman Sir Keir Starmer called for new elections in Great Britain: “The Conservative Party has shown that it no longer has a government mandate. After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. […] We need new elections – now!” (dil/dpa)