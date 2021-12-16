LONDON. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly took part in a party organized by his staff at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 in alleged violation of the anti-Covid lockdown then in force in England at the height of the pandemic. This is what sources quoted by the Guardian and Independent newspapers say. According to the reconstruction, Johnson spent about 15 minutes with staff at the May 15, 2020 event, telling a co-worker that they deserved a drink to “chase away” the coronavirus.

About 20 staff members were present, drank wine, spirits and ate pizza (some until late) after a press conference on the Covid emergency held the same day when the government had told the British to “stay home as long as possible. possible”.

The party would take place in the offices inside the n. 10 and the garden. The then Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, would also have taken part in the event, after the press conference in which he had given the new anti-contagion indications to citizens. The following month he was forced to resign for a video that had surprised him in the arms of his alleged lover when the ban on embracing non-cohabiting people was still in force, another anti-Covid measure. The Guardian cites the response of a Downing Street spokesperson who merely recalled that the prime minister met his team in the garden after the press conference and that he went to his residence at 7 pm, while “a small number” of members of his staff “stayed in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening” for work necessities. The revelations add to the allegations at Christmas parties organized in December 2020 by officials in British institutional headquarters (including Downing Street) in alleged violation of the then current anti-coronavirus measures.