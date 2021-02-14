British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the impeachment process of former US President Donald Trump, following which he was acquitted by the Senate. Reported by CBS.

According to the politician, this procedure has demonstrated the stability of democratic institutions in the United States. “I think that the proceedings in America make it clear that after <...> Throughout the turmoil, American democracy remains strong, ”he said.

On February 13, 57 senators voted for Trump’s impeachment, while 43 voted against. 67 votes out of 100 were required to issue an indictment. Thus, the initiative did not receive the required number of votes. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump.